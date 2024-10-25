Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tributes paid following sad passing of well known Donegal Rally official

The death has taken place of Strabane based Kieran Doherty who was a leading figure in the running of the Donegal International Rally down through the years.

In a statement, the Donegal Motor Club expressed sympathy to his family and said he had been a vital cog in the running of the rally and had an ability to make things happen in a quiet and friendly manner.

Tributes have been made by many former colleagues, one of whom described him as being “a true gent of rallying.”

Mr Doherty, of 3 Melmount Villas in Strabane, and formerly of Creatland, St Johnston and Porthall, Lifford, passed away on Thursday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

His funeral will leave Quigley’s Funeral Home at 11.30a.m. on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12 noon, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Majella (née O`Kane), son Connor, grandson Kyran,
brother Liam, sister Marie and his family and friends.

