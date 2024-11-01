Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Election coverage moratorium to be lifted ahead of the next general election

The broadcast moratorium imposed on radio and TV stations during elections has been scrapped.

Coimisiún na Meán announced this morning the reporting restrictions would be lifted in time for the upcoming general election.

Typically, the moratorium took effect from 2pm the day before polling and meant radio stations couldn’t talk about election issues until the close of polling.

That’s being lifted and replaced with an additional care requirement – meaning stations can talk about the election, but must take extra care not to report on misinformation that could sway voters.

The media commission also asks stations not to report on opinion polls in that 24 hours before the opening of polls.

The move has been coming – the moratorium had been overtaken by online coverage on which there were no restrictions and it was largely seen as out of date.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Buncrana retains title as Donegal’s tidiest town

1 November 2024
revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income Tax base will not be brpadened – Chambers

1 November 2024
fireworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

No arrests in Derry or Strabane during four day Halloween festival

1 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Enquiry office at Strand Road PSNI station to close temporarily

1 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Buncrana retains title as Donegal’s tidiest town

1 November 2024
revenue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Income Tax base will not be brpadened – Chambers

1 November 2024
fireworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

No arrests in Derry or Strabane during four day Halloween festival

1 November 2024
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

Enquiry office at Strand Road PSNI station to close temporarily

1 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 November 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Number of admitted patients awaiting LUH beds fell last month compared to October 2023

1 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube