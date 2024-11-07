Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FAI Cup Final Preview: Patrick McEleney, Brian Maher & Mark Connolly

Derry City’s Patrick McEleney

Derry City will look to lift the FAI Cup for the second time in three seasons this Sunday when they take on Drogheda United in the big decider at the Aviva Stadium.

The league ended on a disappointing note for The Candystrips who faltered in the closing weeks and missed out on the Premier Division title.

The group now have an opportunity to park the league with a cup success.

Ahead of the big decider, Martin Holmes caught up with Patrick McEleney who is looking to lift the cup for a fifth time:

Derry have had the toughest route to the final with wins over Shelbourne, Bohemians, Cork City and St Pats.
Having been part of the winning squad in 2022, Goalkeeper Brian Maher is looking to take another winners medal:

Defender Mark Connolly says the team have moved on from the league finish and are focused on the cup final:

Martin Holmes will have live updates from Derry City v Drogheda United in the FAI Cup Final from the Aviva Stadium with Desmond Motors Transit Centre – your largest FORD Transit centre in Northern Ireland and the north west. Go online to www.desmondmotors.co.uk/transit-centre

