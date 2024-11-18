Donegal County Council to report back after meetings to discuss bridging loans for those restoring derelict properties

Donegal County Council is to report back to members following a meeting with lending institutions to discuss bridging loans for people restoring derelict properties.

The council sought the meeting after a number of members, including Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly reported that people who had been offered grants under various derelict property schemes were unable to do the work because they couldn’t secure a loan.

Under the schemes, the homeowner must complete and pay for the work, and then claim the money back.

Director of Services Liam Ward told a special housing meeting the discussions were positive and constructive, with a full report to come.

Cllr Kelly says it’s an important issue……..