Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Education workers who assaulted need more support – Sweeney

A General Election candidate in Donegal says successive governments have abandoned workers in the education sector who have had to take extended sick leave because they were assaulted in the course of their work.

Aontú’s Mary T Sweeney says she has heard many difficult stories of teachers, SNAs and other key educational support workers who have really suffered as a result of being assaulted in work, and it’s an issue that is not being addressed by the Department of Education.

She says one particular worker that she’s been made aware of has been out for around two years, but at present, education workers off as a result of assault only receive payment for three to six months.

Ms Sweeney says this must change..………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education workers who assaulted need more support – Sweeney

20 November 2024
rights of child
Top Stories, News

President stresses the need to uphold the rights of children

20 November 2024
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC urged to return to building SI houses

20 November 2024
cost building homes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serviced sites can be part of the answer to the housing crisis – McBride

20 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mary T Sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education workers who assaulted need more support – Sweeney

20 November 2024
rights of child
Top Stories, News

President stresses the need to uphold the rights of children

20 November 2024
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC urged to return to building SI houses

20 November 2024
cost building homes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serviced sites can be part of the answer to the housing crisis – McBride

20 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-19 192446
Top Stories, News

TG4 poll suggests a FF gain in Donegal at the expense of FG

19 November 2024
esb power
Top Stories, News

240 people still without power in Convoy

19 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube