Education workers who assaulted need more support – Sweeney

A General Election candidate in Donegal says successive governments have abandoned workers in the education sector who have had to take extended sick leave because they were assaulted in the course of their work.

Aontú’s Mary T Sweeney says she has heard many difficult stories of teachers, SNAs and other key educational support workers who have really suffered as a result of being assaulted in work, and it’s an issue that is not being addressed by the Department of Education.

She says one particular worker that she’s been made aware of has been out for around two years, but at present, education workers off as a result of assault only receive payment for three to six months.

Ms Sweeney says this must change..………….