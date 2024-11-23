Thousands without power in Donegal this morning

Esb networks say over 15,000 homes and businesses are without power in Donegal this morning.

All parts of the county are affected, with the biggest outages being reported in Inishowen, West Donegal and Fanad.

In most cases, there are no estimated restoration times. ESB Networks say they are assessing the damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Bert, and will provide updates on the estimated restoration times as soon as crews have evaluated the impacted areas.

You can access their Power check facility at https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/