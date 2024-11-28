Weather Forecast: Thursday, 28th November

A frosty start with areas of fog causing some difficult travelling conditions.

Cloud will build from the south through the morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in by afternoon.

The rain will be accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.

The rain will turn generally light and patchy in the evening with plenty of dry weather developing later.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees.

Breezy and mild tonight with just a few patches of rain or drizzle.

A mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Breezy on Friday with patchy drizzle and mist around in the morning.

More persistent rain will spread from the southwest during the late morning and through the afternoon.

Clear spells and scattered showers will follow from the southwest during the evening.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.