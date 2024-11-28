Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Weather Forecast: Thursday, 28th November

A frosty start with areas of fog causing some difficult travelling conditions.

Cloud will build from the south through the morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in by afternoon.

The rain will be accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.

The rain will turn generally light and patchy in the evening with plenty of dry weather developing later.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees.

Breezy and mild tonight with just a few patches of rain or drizzle.

A mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Breezy on Friday with patchy drizzle and mist around in the morning.

More persistent rain will spread from the southwest during the late morning and through the afternoon.

Clear spells and scattered showers will follow from the southwest during the evening.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Top Stories

Candle
Top Stories, News

First victim of Liscooley crash to be laid to rest today

28 November 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Simon Harris ‘lost’ leaders final pre-election debate

28 November 2024
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice issued for Derrybeg and surrounding areas

28 November 2024
foggy-road
Top Stories, News

Weather Forecast: Thursday, 28th November

28 November 2024
Mosaic Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana community “disgusted” following damage of popular mosaic

28 November 2024
palestine pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal based Palestinian man welcomes council vote on Occupied Territories Bill

28 November 2024

