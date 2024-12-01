If Charles Ward is elected it will be an ‘evolution’ – MAG Chair

100% Redress Party candidate Charles Ward getting elected to the Dail would be an ‘evolution’.

That’s the view of the Chair of the Mica Action Group.

After the 11th count, it looks like the 100% Redress candidate could secure one of the three remaining seats in Donegal, possibly at the expense of sitting TD Thomas Pringle. Charles Ward is currently 2,009 votes ahead of Pringle.

Lisa Hone says if the 100% Redress Party candidate gets over the line it will be huge for the campaign for redress for defective block homeowners: