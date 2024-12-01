Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

If Charles Ward is elected it will be an ‘evolution’ – MAG Chair

100% Redress Party candidate Charles Ward getting elected to the Dail would be an ‘evolution’.

That’s the view of the Chair of the Mica Action Group.

After the 11th count, it looks like the 100% Redress candidate could secure one of the three remaining seats in Donegal, possibly at the expense of sitting TD Thomas Pringle. Charles Ward is currently 2,009 votes ahead of Pringle.

Lisa Hone says if the 100% Redress Party candidate gets over the line it will be huge for the campaign for redress for defective block homeowners:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mary T 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney concedes

1 December 2024
Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 12th count – John McNulty, FG eliminated

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
Lisa Hone 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

If Charles Ward is elected it will be an ‘evolution’ – MAG Chair

1 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mary T 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney concedes

1 December 2024
Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 12th count – John McNulty, FG eliminated

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
Lisa Hone 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

If Charles Ward is elected it will be an ‘evolution’ – MAG Chair

1 December 2024
Recount
Top Stories, News

Mary T Sweeney seeking recount

1 December 2024
Aura Count Centre 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 11th count – Mary T Sweeney, Aontú eliminated

1 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube