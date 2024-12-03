Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai renew appeal for information on Inishowen crashes

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on a fatal crash in Ballinlough.

18 year old, Tiernan Kelly Doherty from Carndonagh was fatally injured following the single-vehicle at 5am on Sunday morning.

Garda Grainne Doherty is urging anyone with information to come forward:

 

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into another crash in Inishowen a matter of hours later.

A woman in her 40s remains in a serious condition in hospital after the car she was driving collided with a building shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the area is being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

