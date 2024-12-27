Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Masters into third St. Paul’s Minor Club Tournament Final in a row

The Four Masters and Fr Rock’s captains with the match referee prior to the start of the semi-final. Photo: CLG Naomh Pól/Cathriona Gillen.

Four Masters are through to the St Paul’s Ulster Minor Club Tournament Final for a third time in a row, following a great 1-12 to 0-8 defeat of Tyrone champions Cookstown Fr Rock’s at the Shaw Road in Belfast.

The Donegal Town side will now take on O’Donovan Rossa of Magherfelt in the decider on New Year’s Day, with the latter having beaten Clann Eireann of Armagh in their semi-final.

Theo Colhoun’s late goal sealed victory for the Donegal side, for whom Conor McCahill emerged as top scorer with five points.

Four Masters’ Oisin Doherty gave this reaction afterwards which was posted up on the CLG Naomh Pól facebook page:

found
Missing Donegal man located

27 December 2024
niamh kennedy
Defective Blocks must be DCC’s priority in 2025 – Kennedy

27 December 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters – EP 224: Seabound Engineering making waves

27 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Three people being questioned about Newtownards murder

27 December 2024
