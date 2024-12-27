Four Masters into third St. Paul’s Minor Club Tournament Final in a row

Four Masters are through to the St Paul’s Ulster Minor Club Tournament Final for a third time in a row, following a great 1-12 to 0-8 defeat of Tyrone champions Cookstown Fr Rock’s at the Shaw Road in Belfast.

The Donegal Town side will now take on O’Donovan Rossa of Magherfelt in the decider on New Year’s Day, with the latter having beaten Clann Eireann of Armagh in their semi-final.

Theo Colhoun’s late goal sealed victory for the Donegal side, for whom Conor McCahill emerged as top scorer with five points.

Four Masters’ Oisin Doherty gave this reaction afterwards which was posted up on the CLG Naomh Pól facebook page: