Homeless figures surpass 15,000 in Ireland for first time

15,199 people accessed emergency accommodation in November, according to the latest report from the Department of Housing.

That’s an increase of 223 on the figures for October.

Locally, a rise has been reported in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation.

In the North West region, 156 adults accessed services, up 17 on the October figure.

62 of the adults were based in Donegal, recording an increase of six on the previous month.

Meanwhile, there were 21 families registered as homeless in the region in November.

This is the same as the October figure.

The families had 50 dependent children between them, a decrease of three from the month prior.

Nationally, 4,658 children were in emergency accommodation last month.

It’s the first time homeless figures in Ireland have surpassed 15,000 since records began.