Donegal woman issues warning after discovering stranger in her car while defrosting it outside her home

A Donegal woman is warning others to be careful after discovering a person had entered her car while she left it running to defrost outside her South Donegal home.

At around 7am on Friday morning last, Sorcha entered her car, about to set off and spotted a man sitting in the passenger seat.

She was uninjured during the incident as the man vacated the car and left the scene.

Gardai have been notified of the incident. It’s understood the man had been returning from a night out.

Sorcha told the Nine til Noon Show that while there was no ill intent on this occasion it could have been much more serious: