Waiting list figures for LUH in December revealed

National Treatment Purchase Fund figures have shown a continuing trend for December, with a similar pattern emerging from November.

That is a rise in inpatient waiting lists and a fall in those waiting for an outpatient appointment.

There were 1,461 people awaiting inpatient appointments, up just over 8%.

Of those, 1,418 were adults, and 43 were children. 52 of those adults had been waiting for longer than 18 months.

Meanwhile, there were 13,755 awaiting outpatient appointments, down almost 5%.

The outpatient waiting list comprised 12,195 adults and 1,560 children, 467 and 71 respectively, waiting more than a year and a half.

