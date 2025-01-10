Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Waiting list figures for LUH in December revealed

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

National Treatment Purchase Fund figures have shown a continuing trend for December, with a similar pattern emerging from November.

That is a rise in inpatient waiting lists and a fall in those waiting for an outpatient appointment.

There were 1,461 people awaiting inpatient appointments, up just over 8%.

Of those, 1,418 were adults, and 43 were children. 52 of those adults had been waiting for longer than 18 months.

Meanwhile, there were 13,755 awaiting outpatient appointments, down almost 5%.

The outpatient waiting list comprised 12,195 adults and 1,560 children, 467 and 71 respectively, waiting more than a year and a half.

Top Stories

intreo letterkenny
Top Stories, News

Live Register numbers fall in all of Donegal’s Social Welfare offices

10 January 2025
Uisce Éireann works
Top Stories, News

Twin Towns told to conserve water

10 January 2025
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
Top Stories, News

Waiting list figures for LUH in December revealed

10 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-10 153627
News

Seven vehicles seized in Derry Road Safety operation

10 January 2025
