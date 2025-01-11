ATU Donegal taste defeat in first round of Sigerson Cup

ATU Donegal were beaten by MTU Cork in last night’s re-scheduled Sigerson Cup first round tie at Abbotstown.

The game was originally meant to take place on Wednesday evening, but was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Having trailed by 1-06 to 0-00 at half time, the Letterkenny University side went on to lose 1-10 to 0-06.

Maxi Curran’s team will now face the losers of the clash between TUS Midlands and Maynooth University which takes place this evening.

That game will be played on Wednesday 15th of January.