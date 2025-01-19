Enda McGinley: “We’re still in shock at what happened in the first half”

Errigal Ciaran’s dream day turned into a nightmare in the first half of this afternoon’s All Ireland Senior Club Football Final in Croke Park.

The Tyrone Champions found themselves 13 points in arrears at the interval against Dublin Champions Cuala.

Enda McGinley’s side rallied in the second period and closed the gap to 3 points, but Cuala managed to get over the line to claim their first ever All-Ireland title at senior level.

After the game, McGinley said his squad are “devastated”…

Cuala manager Austin O’Malley knew a second-half comeback was coming and was glad his side could see it out…