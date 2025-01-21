Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA publishes report of first inspection at IPAS centre in Ballybofey

HIQA has published a report following an Inspection at an International Protection Accommodation Service Centre in Donegal.

The Finn Accommodation Centre in Ballybofey is provided by Townbe ULC on behalf of the government.

It was HIQA’s first inspection of the premises, and took place in September.

The centre has capacity for 179 residents.

At the time of inspection, it was accommodating 153 residents across 41 apartments.

The report found residents had a generally good quality of life, and staff were person-centred in their approach.

However, there was a need to improve privacy and dignity for families living in the centre, and a review of transport arrangements for medical appointments, non-food item provisions, and risk management was necessary.

28 standards were assessed, with the centre found to be compliant or partially compliant with 27 of them. There was one non-compliance, with inspectors saying that while an external support was available to attend to residents, there was no reception officer employed in the centre at the time of the inspection.

The report also includes a comprehensive compliance plan for the centre, in which management outline how they are going to respond to the issues outlined.

You can view the full report HERE

