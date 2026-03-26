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Midday Donegal-Dublin flight decision expected next week

The Government says it recognises the importance of the Donegal to Dublin air service, which carried a record 46,000 passengers last year, including almost 1,000 who travelled through the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services charity.

Ministers say they remain fully committed to maintaining vital connectivity to the northwest through State-funded PSO routes.

The Department of Transport has been in ongoing discussions with the airline on restoring the midday flight, including plans to base the aircraft overnight at Donegal Airport.

It’s now understood the Minister expects to be in a position next week to confirm the return of the lunchtime service.

Senator Manus Boyle received notification this afternoon.

He says it will be welcome news to those who have been campaigning:

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