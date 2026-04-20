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News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, April 20th


News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, April 20th:

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News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, April 20th

20 April 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Community Hospital is not at risk of closure

20 April 2026
ulster university
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450 potential job losses at UU to be raised at NI Assembly tomorrow

20 April 2026
a5
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No start for A5 road project this year

20 April 2026
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News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, April 20th

20 April 2026
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Buncrana Community Hospital is not at risk of closure

20 April 2026
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450 potential job losses at UU to be raised at NI Assembly tomorrow

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