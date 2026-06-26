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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

10-man Harps battle back to earn point in Athlone

Finn Harps drew 1-1 with Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Athlone Town Stadium this evening.

Darragh Coyle was shown a red card just 17 minutes into the contest so it was an even tougher challenge from then on for Kevin McHugh’s side.

Cillian Tollett gave Athlone the lead on 29 minutes and it remained that way until the 86th minute when Bernardo Monteiro netted the Harps equaliser from the penalty spot.

The home side had also been reduced to 10-men as former Harps striker Gradi Lomboto was sent off on 82 minutes.

Kevin Egan was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other results, Cork City won 2-0 at home to Bray Wanderers, UCD defeated Cobh 2-0, it finished scoreless between Wexford and Treaty, while Kerry won 2-1 at home to Longford Town.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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