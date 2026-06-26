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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Cllr raises concern on occupational therapy scale back

A Milford based Cllr has raised issues surrounding the scaling back of Occupational Therapy services in North Donegal.

This was during a recent meeting of the west-north west Regional Health Forum.

During March 2025, Cllr Declan Meehan received data that there were 11-13 vacancies in OT services in the area.

Since then there have been 15 recruiments in the area raising questions on the decision to scale back services.

Cllr Meehan says he is not satisfied by the HSE response to his questions on the matter:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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