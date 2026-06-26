Disruptions to water supply in west Donegal after power interruptions

Uisce Eireann is advising customers served by the Na Rosann Regional Water Supply in West Donegal of disruptions to their supply this morning.

The utility says customers may be experiencing water outages or other supply disruptions this morning.

The disruption was caused by a power interruption at An Croithlí Water Treatment Plant last night, caused by severe weather.

Water treatment processes were interrupted by the power outage, and as a result, levels of treated water in the plant’s reservoir have dropped to low levels this morning.

Uisce Éireann adds that the plant is now back online, and it is estimated that full supply will have returned to all customers impacted by this outage by 2pm this afternoon.