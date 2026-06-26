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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal Women’s Centre concerned over 33% jump in domestic abuse disclosures

Donegal Women’s Centre has expressed deep concern following the release of new figures showing a 33% increase in disclosures of domestic abuse to Women’s Aid in 2025.

Women’s Aid reported a record 62,275 disclosures of abuse against women and children during 37,790 contacts last year, with overall contacts increasing by 11.5% compared to 2024.

Donegal Women’s Centre and Donegal Domestic Violence Service says it continues to support women who are experiencing domestic abuse and coercive control.

Manager Mary Herlihy says the Centre has witnessed first hand the devastating impact that abuse can have on women’s physical and mental health, financial security, housing stability, and overall wellbeing.

She adds the service in Donegal knows that women living in rural communities can face additional challenges in accessing help, which is why local, specialist support services are so vital.

The latest figures, she concludes, underline the urgent need for sustained investment in domestic violence services, prevention work and public awareness so that no woman has to face abuse alone.

Continued support and continued funding is essential to ensure that women and children affected by domestic abuse can access the protection, resources, and assistance they need to live safely and rebuild their lives.

Cllr Joy Beard expressed similar concern at the figures:

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