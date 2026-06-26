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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Former Filipino footballer seeking to take over Finn Harps

The prospective investor who is interested in buying Finn Harps has been revealed today as Filipino  former professional Alfredo Fernando ‘Freddy’ Razon Gonzalez.

A successful businessman, he served for a time as Director of National Teams for the Philippine Football Federation, and since stepping down a year ago, he’s been seeking to buy a club in Europe.

He says he intends to spend a lot of time in Donegal during the season, adding he believes the growing success of the League of Ireland makes this the right time to invest.

Details of the proposal have been circulated to members, with a Special General Meeting  taking place on Sunday week, July 5th, at which a vote will be taken on the possible takeover.

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