New accessible boardwalk opens at Lisfannon Beach in Inishowen

Donegal County Council has officially opened the new accessible boardwalk at Lisfannon Beach outside Buncrana.

The council says this marks an important milestone for the local community, and reinforces the Council’s commitment to inclusive, welcoming and accessible public amenities.

The Lisfannon project was delivered through the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme -Seed Fund, supported by the Department of Health and administered locally by Donegal County Council on behalf of the Local Community Development Committee.

The Programme has two target areas for delivery in Donegal, namely the Inishowen peninsula and the Northwest Gaeltacht with the overarching aim to reduce health inequalities by addressing the wider social determinants of health in communities experiencing high levels of deprivation.

Cllr Martin McDermott, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District and Chair of the LCDC Committee, said the boardwalk is, first and foremost, for the people of the local community.

He said it improves access for everyone, particularly people with disabilities, older people, families with young children and those with walking or mobility challenges.

Pics – Above – (Left – Right) Cllr Martin McDermott, Cathaoirleach, Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, Mr. Eamonn Brown, Director of Service, Communities, Planning & Cultural Services, Kaylagh Cunningham iAdult Support Worker, Agnes Doherty ,iAdult Day Service Manager, Orlaith Crumlish, iAdult, day service member, Ronan Kerrigan, iAdult day service member, Donal Kearney, iCare Team Leader, Rosaleen Bradley, Donegal Centre for Independent Living, Shaun Kelly iAdult Day Service Team Leader, Paddy Doherty, Divisional Manager, Donegal County Council and Fiona Doherty, SCHC Development Officer, Donegal County Council at the official opening of Lisfannon Boardwalk. Photo Brendan Diver

Below – Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council with Oireachtas Members, Elected Members, Council Officials and Staff, and Tidy Towns Representative at the official opening of Lisfannon Boardwalk. Photo Brendan Diver

Release in full –

Accessible Boardwalk at Lisfannon Beach Officially Opened

This week, Donegal County Council officially opened the new accessible boardwalk at Lisfannon Beach, marking an important milestone for the local community and reinforcing the Council’s commitment to inclusive, welcoming and accessible public amenities.

The project was delivered through the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme -Seed Fund, supported by the Department of Health and administered locally by Donegal County Council on behalf of the Local Community Development Committee.

The Programme has two target areas for delivery in Donegal, namely the Inishowen peninsula and the Northwest Gaeltacht with the overarching aim to reduce health inequalities by addressing the wider social determinants of health in communities experiencing high levels of deprivation.

The event was supported by Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council; Cllr Martin McDermott, Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District and Chair of the LCDC; Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD; Cllr Joy Beard, Donegal County Council, Inishowen MD, Cllr Jack Murray; Cllr Fionán Bradley; Mr Eamonn Brown, Director of Service for Planning, Communities and Cultural Services; Mr Paddy Doherty, Divisional Manager, Donegal County Council, representatives from ICARE, iAdult, Go Visit Inishowen, Buncrana Tidy Towns, Nazareth House, Uisce Éireann, Donegal Independent Living, the Irish Wheelchair Association, Donegal Sports Partnership, the Independent Living Movement of Ireland, the MS Society; contractor Kevin McGrory, members of the local community and Donegal County Council Officials.

Speaking at the official opening, Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said: “This is a proud day for the local community and for everyone involved in bringing this project to completion. The new Accessible boardwalk and dedicated spaces for wheelchair users provides a safer, more stable and accessible route, enabling more people to enjoy Lisfannon Beach with comfort and confidence.”

Cllr Martin McDermott, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District and Chair of the LCDC Committee, said the project will deliver lasting benefits for residents, families and visitors: “This boardwalk is, first and foremost, for the people of this community. It improves access for everyone, particularly people with disabilities, older people, families with young children and those with walking or mobility challenges.”

He added: “Accessible public spaces play an important role in supporting physical, mental and social wellbeing. This project shows how strong partnerships and targeted investment can create healthier, more connected communities.”

Eamonn Browne, Director of Service for Planning, Communities and Cultural Services, acknowledged the important role of the Department of Health and the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme. He said the initiative demonstrates the value of strong collaboration and partnership between local government, stakeholders, agencies and the wider community.

Mr. Browne stated that “In addition to improving access, the boardwalk will support sustainable local tourism and help protect the surrounding natural environment by guiding footfall and reducing pressure on dunes and vegetation”

He added that “The partnership approach is particularly important. By bringing together the health and wellbeing agenda with Donegal County Council’s wider community, environment, access and coastal management priorities, we can support a stronger social determinants approach to tackling health inequalities and improving quality of life”.

The Sisters of the Nazareth House warmly welcomed the Inclusive boardwalk with designated wheelchair space, noting the meaningful difference it will make to the residents of the Nazareth House Care Home, their families, friends and the wider community. Enabling everyone to enjoy the surrounding views of this much-loved place, enjoy nature, connection and shared memories in the welcoming, comfortable, inclusive outdoor setting close to the beach.

This investment forms part of the wider Donegal County Council Sláintecare Healthy Communities partnership with the Department of Health which has supported important local projects and initiatives in Inishowen and has helped strengthen community-based responses to health, wellbeing and inclusion. Some beneficiaries include Inishowen Development Partnership, St Mura’s National School, Donegal Sports Partnership, Spraoi agus Spórt, the Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Donegal Local Authority Integration Team , ICare and White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre.

The Cathaoirleach thanked Kevin McGrory of McGrory Construction and Joinery Ltd, for the great craftsmanship and care shown in delivering the boardwalk and associated enhancement works.

He also acknowledged and thanked Donegal County Council officials, Kevin McCloskey, Coastal Officer, Trudi O’ Reilly, former Access Officer and Fiona Doherty, SCHC Development Officer for managing and delivering the project.

Attendees enjoyed a complimentary ice cream kindly provided by Charlie from Honey Bear, adding to the warm and celebratory atmosphere to the community occasion.

ENDS