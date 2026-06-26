No non-compliances in two Donegal HIQA reports

HIQA has published two reports today into centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

One was at Pine View, a designated centre for adults, while the other was at Riverwalk Respite House, which is a mixed centre.

Neither facility recorded a non-compliance.

A short-notice inspection was carried out at Pine View on Monday, February 23, and four residents were present.

The inspector’s report found that this was a residential service focused on residents’ care, support needs, and was person-centred, ensuring that residents enjoyed their time in the centre.

Residents were supported by a staff team who knew them very well and focused on their plans, activities, and goals during their time in the centre.

You can read the full report HERE.

An unannounced inspection was conducted at Riverwalk Respite House on Tuesday, March 3, with three residents present.

It was a follow-up inspection to one that took place on 4 November 2025, which found noncompliance in three regulations and substantial compliance in two.

This inspector’s report found improvements in the quality and safety of the respite service offered; however, ongoing work was required in relation to staffing, positive behaviour support, and overall governance and management of the service.

You can read the full report HERE.

