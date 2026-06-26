North West Migrants Forum nominated for two UK National Diversity Awards

The North West Migrants Forum has been shortlisted for two highly prestigious national awards in the UK’s National Diversity Awards.
The forum is among ten names in the running for the ‘2026 Race, Religion and Faith Community Organisation’.
Separately, the organisation’s CEO Lilian Seenoi Barr has been shortlisted in the ‘Race, Religion and Faith Positive Role Model’ category.
The 2026 awards ceremony will take place in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on September 18th.
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Release in full –
DERRY CHARITY SHORTLISTED FOR MAJOR NATIONAL AWARDS
THE North West Migrants Forum has been shortlisted for two highly prestigious national
awards.
From over 80,000 nominations and votes across the UK, the charity and its chief executive
have been named as finalists in this year’s National Diversity Awards.
The North West Migrants Forum is among ten names in the running for the ‘2026 Race,
Religion and Faith Community Organisation’.
Separately, the organisation’s CEO Lilian Seenoi Barr has been shortlisted in the ‘Race,
Religion and Faith Positive Role Model’ category.
Founded in 2012, the same year the North West Migrants Forum was formed, the National
Diversity Awards celebrate the achievements of grassroots communities that tackle the
issues facing today’s society, providing them with recognition for their dedication and hard
work.
The 2026 awards ceremony will take place in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on September
18, hosted by broadcaster, author and former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq.
Speaking after learning the exciting news, Lilian Seenoi Barr said it was humbling to be
nominated alongside so many other great organisations and role models.
“We honestly had no idea we had been nominated for the National Diversity Awards. So we
got the shock of our lives when we were told we had been shortlisted,” Mrs Barr said.
“Having viewed the list of finalists, some of whom I know and others that I don’t, I find it
incredibly humbling to see the North West Migrants Forum there among them. These are
individuals and organisations working every day to help others, to lift those around them up
and to inspire change in their communities.
“For us to make it to the shortlisting stage, it is a tremendous achievement and a deserved
recognition of the incredible efforts of our organistion, its staff, volunteers, board members,
partners and the communities we work with.”
The shortlisting announcements come just days after the North West Migrants Forum
launched its new Intercultural Café. Lilian Seenoi Barr said the news from the National
Diversity Awards judges capped what has been a momentous week for the organisation.
“We are absolutely thrilled and for the announcement to come so soon after we launched
our Intercultural Café, it really is the icing on the cake,” the charity CEO added.