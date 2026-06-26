NW homelessness figures unchanged, but the number of families in emergency accommodation is up

The Department of Housing has today published the Monthly Homeless Report for May.

The numbers accessing services in the region were broadly similar to the previous month, but there was a 20% rise in the number of families in emergency accommodation at the end of May.

There were 162 adults recorded as homeless in the North West at the end of last Month, a rise of one on the April figure.

Of those, 40 were in Donegal, a fall of one.

There were 35 families recorded as homeless in the region at the end of May, up six from April, while the number of children registered as homeless in the North West rose by one to 70.

Nationally, the number of people accessing homeless services fell by 101, with 17,447 people in emergency accommodation in the month of May.

Of those, 5,583 were children, a fall of 21.

You can access the full report HERE