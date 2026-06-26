NW Strategic Growth Plan launched at Stormont

Members and officials from Donegal County Council, and Derry City and Strabane District Council were at Stormont this week along with civic leaders and key regional stakeholders to launch the revised North West Strategic Growth Plan and a significant new cross-border Health Memorandum of Understanding.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt were also present.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning says iot was a very positive meeting, with a similar event planned for Leinster House later in the year.

He says there is a strong level of ambition locally that Dublin and Stormont need to match, but this was a good start…………

Pics.

Top – First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Grace Uí Niallais and An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning at the launch of the revised North West Strategic Growth Plan and the signing of a significant new cross-border Health Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Stormont this week.

Above – First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Grace Uí Niallais and An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning, and the Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John McLaughlin, and John Kelpie, the Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council at the launch of the revised North West Strategic Growth Plan and the signing of a significant new cross-border Health Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Stormont this week.

Release in full –

North West leaders at Stormont to launch Strategic Growth Plan and sign landmark Health Partnership

Senior government Ministers, civic leaders and key regional stakeholders gathered at Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast this week for the official launch of the revised North West Strategic Growth Plan and the signing of a significant new cross-border Health Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The high-profile event, hosted in the Long Gallery at Stormont, brought together First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt, alongside the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Grace Uí Niallais and An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning. Their presence underlines the support for the continued development of the North West City Region as a key economic and social driver on the island of Ireland.

The event also brought together senior representatives from key partner organisations including the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Health Service Executive, along with stakeholders across local government, education, business, and regional development, reflecting the breadth of collaboration underpinning the North West City Region approach.

Central to the event was the formal signing of the North West Health Memorandum of Understanding, involving senior leadership from the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Health Service Executive. The agreement reinforces a shared commitment to improving health outcomes and service collaboration across the region, recognising the unique cross-border nature of the North West and the importance of joined-up provision for communities who live, work and access services across both jurisdictions.

The revised Strategic Growth Plan outlines an ambitious vision for a connected, thriving, competitive and sustainable North West City Region, encompassing Derry, Strabane, Letterkenny and the wider Donegal area. It prioritises improved infrastructure and connectivity, enhanced skills and innovation and stronger health and wellbeing outcomes. It also reflects strengthened partnerships across education, business and public services, positioning the region as a key driver of balanced regional growth.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Grace Uí Niallais said: “Today represents a powerful and practical demonstration of what can be achieved through sustained partnership working and a shared long-term vision for the North West. This region operates as a single economic and social area, and the launch of the Strategic Growth Plan recognises both the challenges and the significant opportunities that come with that reality. The signing of this Health Memorandum of Understanding is particularly important. It reflects how our communities already live their lives across borders and sets out a clear commitment from our health partners to deliver more coordinated, accessible and effective services. Taken together, today’s announcements signal strong political backing and a renewed focus on delivering meaningful improvements in infrastructure, health, skills and economic opportunity for everyone in the North West.”

An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning added: “This is a significant milestone in the continued strengthening of cross-border cooperation between Donegal, Derry and Strabane. The North West City Region has long been defined by collaboration, and today’s event reaffirms that shared commitment to building a more resilient and prosperous future together. The Strategic Growth Plan provides a clear and ambitious roadmap for the region, while the Health MOU acknowledges the practical realities faced by our communities and sets a strong foundation for more integrated service delivery. By working in partnership across local authorities, governments and key agencies, we are creating the conditions for sustainable growth and improved quality of life across the entire region.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The North West is a region of huge ambition, talent and opportunity with a proud track record of innovation and partnership. Today’s launch of the revised Strategic Growth Plan reflects our shared ambition to build on these strengths and create new opportunities for people, communities and businesses across the region.

“Delivering greater regional balance remains a key priority for the Executive, and we are committed to supporting investment that helps communities to thrive and reach their full potential. The signing of this Health Memorandum of Understanding is a further positive example of partnership in action, strengthening services and helping to deliver better outcomes for people across the North West.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I warmly welcome the launch of the revised North West Strategic Growth Plan, which sets out a clear and ambitious framework to drive economic growth.

“While regional balance remains important, our goal must be to deliver genuine prosperity in every part of Northern Ireland. This plan represents a significant step forward in achieving that ambition.

“With a strong focus on skills and innovation, alongside vital improvements in infrastructure and connectivity, it lays the foundations for sustained economic success and long-term prosperity.”

Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: This plan sets out a strong, joined-up approach to tackling long-standing infrastructure challenges, strengthening skills and innovation, and supporting high-quality jobs.

“Building on the momentum already underway – from growing connectivity and an increasing tourism sector to major investments through the City Deal and the expansion of Magee – the plan provides a clear pathway to deliver a more competitive, connected and thriving North West city-region, underpinned by strong cross-border partnership.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I welcome the new partnership between the Western Trust and the Donegal Integrated Health Care Area. Addressing health inequalities has been a key focus for me as Minister, and this partnership makes it a strategic priority.

“It aims to improve health outcomes for those in the North West and is consistent with my ‘shift left’ vision and recently published Neighbourhood Model of Health and Wellbeing, focusing on prevention and community based care. I look forward to hearing about the partnership’s progress in the coming months.”

The Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Kelpie said: “The progress we are seeing today is built on years of partnership working across local government, statutory agencies and regional stakeholders. The North West Strategic Growth Plan is a clear example of how shared ambition, underpinned by strong governance and collaboration, can deliver real outcomes for communities. We will continue to work closely with our partners in Donegal County Council, government departments and key delivery organisations to ensure that the ambitions set out in the plan are translated into tangible economic, social and health benefits for the region.”

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John McLaughlin added: “Our partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council remains central to the success of the North West City Region. Through joint planning, aligned investment and a coordinated approach to service delivery, we are demonstrating the value of cross-border collaboration in addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities.

The Strategic Growth Plan and Health MOU both reflect a maturing partnership that is focused on delivery, innovation and ensuring that our communities benefit from a more connected and integrated region.”

The event concluded with a strong emphasis on delivery and next steps, including the continued implementation of the Strategic Growth Plan and the deepening of partnerships supported by both governments. With significant investment and collaboration already underway, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the North West City Region continues to grow as a dynamic, connected and internationally competitive region.

The NW Strategic Growth Plan is available at – www.growderrystrabane.com