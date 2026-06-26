Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Swilly Rovers aiming for resurgence under new management set-up

Swilly Rovers are hoping to begin a new chapter in the club’s history.

Once regarded as one of the leading clubs in Donegal football, the Ramelton side has endured a difficult period in recent years, with both its Saturday and Sunday teams now competing in the bottom divisions of the Donegal Junior League.

However, there’s a renewed sense of optimism at the club, with a new management team determined to help Swilly climb back up the ranks.

Columba O’Donnell has taken over as manager, alongside assistant managers Paul Callan and Leonard Boyce, while Freddie Boyle comes in as head coach.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the new manager Columba O’Donnell…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Outage 26626
News, Top Stories

Thousands remain without power following thunderstorms

26 June 2026
Weather Forecast
News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast, Friday, June 26th

26 June 2026
NW Strategy Launch 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

NW Strategic Growth Plan launched at Stormont

26 June 2026
North West Migrants Forum
News, Top Stories

North West Migrants Forum nominated for two UK National Diversity Awards

26 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Outage 26626
News, Top Stories

Thousands remain without power following thunderstorms

26 June 2026
Weather Forecast
News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast, Friday, June 26th

26 June 2026
NW Strategy Launch 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

NW Strategic Growth Plan launched at Stormont

26 June 2026
North West Migrants Forum
News, Top Stories

North West Migrants Forum nominated for two UK National Diversity Awards

26 June 2026
Boardwalk Lisfannon 2
News, Top Stories

New accessible boardwalk opens at Lisfannon Beach in Inishowen

26 June 2026
Traveller Health Report
News, Audio, Top Stories

Flynn welcomes Traveller Health Report but says more urgency is needed in implementing recommendations

26 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube