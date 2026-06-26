Swilly Rovers aiming for resurgence under new management set-up

Swilly Rovers are hoping to begin a new chapter in the club’s history.

Once regarded as one of the leading clubs in Donegal football, the Ramelton side has endured a difficult period in recent years, with both its Saturday and Sunday teams now competing in the bottom divisions of the Donegal Junior League.

However, there’s a renewed sense of optimism at the club, with a new management team determined to help Swilly climb back up the ranks.

Columba O’Donnell has taken over as manager, alongside assistant managers Paul Callan and Leonard Boyce, while Freddie Boyle comes in as head coach.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the new manager Columba O’Donnell…