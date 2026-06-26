“The players deserve huge credit” – Kevin McHugh on 1-1 draw with Athlone

A late Bernardo Monteiro penalty rescued an unlikely point for Finn Harps in Athlone this evening.

Kevin McHugh’s side faced an uphill battle after Darragh Coyle was shown a red card mid-way through the first half and then Cillian Tollett scored on 29 minutes to give Athlone the lead.

Monteiro’s equaliser on 86 minutes came after former Harps man Gradi Lomboto was sent off minutes earlier.

Speaking to Kevin Egan afterwards, Harps boss Kevin McHugh said he was happy with the endeavour to get something from the game.

McHugh also gave his thoughts on the potential new investor coming in at Finn Park and the upcoming LOI Third Tier in which Letterkenny Rovers, Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic will compete…