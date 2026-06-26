Weather Forecast, Friday, June 26th

A mix of sunshine and scattered showers today with some possibly heavy and thundery with lightning possible too.

Warm again with highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees with southerly breezes developing.

Showers will gradually die out with clear spells developing but then it will become cloudier later in the night with

some patchy light rain or drizzle developing overnight.

Southerly breezes and lows of 14 to 17 degrees.

Becoming overcast early on with scattered showers and southerly breezes. Some of the showers may be heavy

for a time too.

Cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees.