Winning return to the Brandywell for Derry City

Derry City defeated Drogheda United 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

A stunning Cameron Dummigan strike from distance gave the home side the lead after 28 minutes and Adam O’Reilly added the insurance goal in injury time.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

In other top flight results, leaders Shamrock Rovers were 3-1 winners at home to Galway United, Waterford struck late to defeat Dundalk 3-2 at Oriel Park and Bohemians won 2-0 at home to Dublin rivals St. Pat’s.