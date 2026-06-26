WRC: Mixed day for Armstrong & Byrne at Rally Acropolis

It’s been a mixed day for Jon Armstrong & co-driver Shane Byrne at Rally Acropolis in the World Rally Championship.

Having been up as far as third at one point earlier, the Fermanagh/Donegal duo then claimed their first ever Stage win in the WRC as they went quickest through SS5 at Elikon Mt in their M-Sport Ford Puma.

However, a double puncture and turbo issues on the next two stages has seen the pair drop out of the day’s action in Greece.

Derry native Joshua McErlean is having a good rally after competing in the Donegal International Rally last weekend.

McErlean is 4th overall in his Ford Puma alongside navigator Eoin Treacy.

Leading the rally is Thierry Neuville in his i20, while Seb Ogier is 2nd and Adrien Fourmaux is third.

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta and Omagh co-driver Aaron Johnston sit 6th in their GR Yaris.