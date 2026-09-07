The HSE says the X-ray service at Carndonagh Community Hospital remains operational; however, capacity has been temporarily reduced due to a radiographer vacancy.

An agency radiographer who had been providing cover for three days per week has now left the service, and as an interim measure, the HSE says a radiographer from another community site is currently providing one full day of service each week in Carndonagh to maintain continuity of service.

The HSE sys it’s actively engaging with agency providers to secure additional radiographer cover and restore service capacity, and also trying to secure a permanent Senior Radiographer post as quicdkly as possible.

The issue was raised this week by Cllr Martin McDermott, who says enhancing the service in Carndonagh would benefit the local community, while t5aking pressure of the service at Letterkenny University Hospital.

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HSE statement in full –

he X-ray service at Carndonagh Community Hospital remains operational; however, capacity has been temporarily reduced due to a radiographer vacancy.

The agency radiographer who had been providing cover for three days per week recently left the service to take up another position. As an interim measure, a radiographer from another community site is currently providing a full day of service each week in Carndonagh to maintain continuity of service.

The HSE is actively engaging with agency providers to secure additional radiographer cover and restore service capacity as quickly as possible. In parallel, the requirement for a permanent Senior Radiographer post has been escalated as part of ongoing workforce planning to support the longer-term sustainability of the service.

The HSE remains committed to maintaining local access to radiology services in Carndonagh and is continuing to explore all available options to strengthen staffing and improve service capacity.