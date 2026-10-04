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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sun 04/10/26

Results filtering through and will be updated below…

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Keadue Rovers 1-4 Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers 1-0 Letterkenny Rovers

Fanad United 1-3 St Catherines FC

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-3 Kerrykeel 71

Bonagee United 1-2 Cappry Rovers

 

Domestic Appliance Services D1

Raphoe Town v Ballybofey United

Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Castlefin Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic 0-2 Milford United

Glenea United 3-1 Drumoghill

 

Donegal Physiotherapy D2

Convoy Arsenal 1-0 Whitestrand United

Curragh Athletic v Drumkeen United

Deele Harps 1-2 Letterbarrow Celtic

Lifford Celtic 2-0 Swilly Rovers

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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