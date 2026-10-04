Donegal Junior League Results – Sun 04/10/26

Results filtering through and will be updated below…
Brian McCormick Premier Division
Keadue Rovers 1-4 Donegal Town
Kildrum Tigers 1-0 Letterkenny Rovers
Fanad United 1-3 St Catherines FC
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-3 Kerrykeel 71
Bonagee United 1-2 Cappry Rovers
Domestic Appliance Services D1
Raphoe Town v Ballybofey United
Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Castlefin Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 0-2 Milford United
Glenea United 3-1 Drumoghill
Donegal Physiotherapy D2
Convoy Arsenal 1-0 Whitestrand United
Curragh Athletic v Drumkeen United
Deele Harps 1-2 Letterbarrow Celtic
Lifford Celtic 2-0 Swilly Rovers