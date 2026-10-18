Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 18/10/26

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At the opening of the Casimir Markievicz Exhibiion in the Donegal County Museum by Artur Michalski, Polish Ambassador to Ireland are from left Traolach Ó Fionnáin, Arts Officer Donegal County Council, Artur Michalski, Polish Ambassador to Ireland, Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District Mayor, Pauric Mc Garvey. Judith McCarthy, Museum Curator and Cllr. Donal Coyle. Photo Clive Wasson
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