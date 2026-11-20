The Bishop of Derry, Michael Router, is to commission an independent external review into the handling of matters relating to disgraced priest Fr Edward Gallagher.

In a statement, the Diocese said the purpose of the review will include examining how matters became known, how they were handled, and what action was taken in response, as well as verifying the information previously provided by the diocese regarding concerns or allegations relating to Fr Gallagher.

Last month, 59-year-old Gallagher pleaded guilty to 109 child sex offences.

Following his guilty pleas, Bishop Michael Router issued a statement urging Pope Leo XIV to permanently dismiss Gallagher from the priesthood.

Bishop Router said the review will be carried out by a suitably qualified individual who will be independent of the Diocese. The appointment of the reviewer and the terms of reference will be announced in due course.

The review is set to be conducted in a manner that is aligned with the criminal justice process and will remain separate from the canonical process currently underway.

Bishop Router added that all relevant diocesan records and information will be made available to the reviewer, and that the Diocese will co-operate fully with the process.

The Diocese is also urging anyone with information relating to safeguarding matters to bring it to the attention of the civil authorities.

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(Statement from the Diocese of Derry)

The Diocese of Derry has received no formal complaint from any source alleging criminal conduct on the part of Fr Edward Gallagher during his time in Belize.

The information now being raised publicly extends beyond the matters already dealt with through the criminal proceedings and the separate canonical process, which remains ongoing.

Bishop Michael Router has decided that an independent external review should be commissioned. The purpose of the review will include examining how matters became known, how they were handled, and what action was taken in response, as well as verifying the information previously provided by the diocese regarding concerns or allegations relating to Fr Gallagher.

The review will be conducted by a suitably qualified person entirely independent of the diocese. The appointment of the reviewer and the Terms of Reference will be announced in due course. The review will be conducted in a manner which respects the criminal justice process and the separate canonical process currently underway.

The diocese will make available to the independent reviewer all relevant diocesan records and information and will cooperate fully with the review.

Anyone who may have information on safeguarding matters is strongly encouraged to provide that information to the appropriate civil authorities. Once the independent reviewer has been appointed, arrangements will be put in place to enable relevant information to be provided directly to the review.

The priority of the diocese remains the safeguarding and welfare of children, young people and all those who may have been affected.