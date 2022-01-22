Easing of restrictions marks a “day of hope” – Varadkar

The Tánaiste has claimed that today is the beginning of the end of the Covid pandemic.

As of this morning there’s no requirement for social distancing, restrictions on hospitality have lifted and there are no caps on gatherings in the home.

Live events can go ahead at full capacity, with Minister Catherine Martin confirming there will be a St Patrick’s Day parade this year.

Health officials say there will be a rise in Covid cases as a result of the reopening but believe it can be managed.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says today is a significant day…