A Donegal taxi driver was left out of pocket after two passengers didn’t pay their fare.

The incident took place on Friday last at the bridge between Ballybofey and Stranorlar at around 8.35am, when two men aged in their 20s fled on foot.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody in the area who may have seen them or have a dash cam to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.