Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lack of broadband in rural Donegal is unacceptable – Flynn

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Seanad has been told that giving people the right to ask if they can work from home is meaningless in many rural areas where the rollout of broadband is still a long way off.

Independent Senator Eileen Flynn said Donegal and other rural counties should be prioritised in the National Broadband Plan roll-out, but instead, the county is one where almost nothing has happened so far.

Senator Flynn said a decade after then Minister Pat Rabbitte described broadband as the ‘rural electrification of the 21st century’, most of rural Ireland has been left behind……..

Senator Flynn’s full contribution

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

eileen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of broadband in rural Donegal is unacceptable – Flynn

27 January 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

49 Covid related deaths recorded over past 7 days

26 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Wednesday January 26th

26 January 2022
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Letterkenny

26 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

eileen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of broadband in rural Donegal is unacceptable – Flynn

27 January 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

49 Covid related deaths recorded over past 7 days

26 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Wednesday January 26th

26 January 2022
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Power outage affecting Letterkenny

26 January 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

4,383 new Covid cases in NI as number of infected patients at LUH falls to 25

26 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

National audit of CAMHS to be carried out

26 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube