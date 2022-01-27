Lack of broadband in rural Donegal is unacceptable – Flynn

The Seanad has been told that giving people the right to ask if they can work from home is meaningless in many rural areas where the rollout of broadband is still a long way off.

Independent Senator Eileen Flynn said Donegal and other rural counties should be prioritised in the National Broadband Plan roll-out, but instead, the county is one where almost nothing has happened so far.

Senator Flynn said a decade after then Minister Pat Rabbitte described broadband as the ‘rural electrification of the 21st century’, most of rural Ireland has been left behind……..

Senator Flynn’s full contribution