Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Brexit mitigation scheme for coastal communities announced

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced a new Brexit mitigation scheme to promote the Blue Economy to be delivered through the seven Fisheries Local Action Groups.

It follows a recommendation set out in the Seafood Task Force report.

Minister McConalogue says the scheme is designed to assist coastal communities in overcoming the impacts of Brexit and grow and diversify local economies by promoting the growth of the wider Blue Economy.

A €25 million budget is being set out for 2022 and 2023, funded under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve with grants of up to €200,000 on offer for entrepreneurial initiatives by micro and small enterprises operating in the Blue Economy, within the 10 kilometre coastal remit of the seven FLAGs.

A €615,000 Brexit Inshore Marketing Scheme is also being implemented to assist the inshore fisheries sector to mitigate the impacts of Brexit by growing value in existing markets and developing new markets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gola
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of Gola Island water pipeline raised yet again

25 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 March 2022
daffodil day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daffodil day taking place today

25 March 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

25 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gola
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of Gola Island water pipeline raised yet again

25 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 March 2022
daffodil day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daffodil day taking place today

25 March 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

25 March 2022
fishing
News, Top Stories

Brexit mitigation scheme for coastal communities announced

25 March 2022
eileen flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

We must be more mindful of language regarding disabled people – Senator Flynn

25 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube