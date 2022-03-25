Brexit mitigation scheme for coastal communities announced

Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced a new Brexit mitigation scheme to promote the Blue Economy to be delivered through the seven Fisheries Local Action Groups.

It follows a recommendation set out in the Seafood Task Force report.

Minister McConalogue says the scheme is designed to assist coastal communities in overcoming the impacts of Brexit and grow and diversify local economies by promoting the growth of the wider Blue Economy.

A €25 million budget is being set out for 2022 and 2023, funded under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve with grants of up to €200,000 on offer for entrepreneurial initiatives by micro and small enterprises operating in the Blue Economy, within the 10 kilometre coastal remit of the seven FLAGs.

A €615,000 Brexit Inshore Marketing Scheme is also being implemented to assist the inshore fisheries sector to mitigate the impacts of Brexit by growing value in existing markets and developing new markets.