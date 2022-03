People are being encouraged to donate today for Daffodil Day.

Volunteers will take to the streets across the country selling daffodil pins to raise funds to help cancer patients.

You can also donate online at www.daffodilday.ie.

Over 9,000 people lose their lives to the illness each year, but there are 200,000 cancer survivors in Ireland.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power says there are plenty ways to donate: