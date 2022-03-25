Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry PSNI investigate aggravated burglary

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following what’s been described as an aggravated burglary in the Clon Dara area last night.

At around 9.35, police received a report that a number of masked men, who were armed with hammers and baseball bats entered a flat in the area. They were dressed in black clothing and were wearing face coverings and sunglasses.

A man who was in the flat at the time of the incident was unharmed, but left badly shaken.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area when this incident occurred or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which can assist the investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 1994 of 24/03/22.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement

