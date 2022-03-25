Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irwin continues partnership in advance of new season

Photo: Caolán Irwin with Aly Dixon of PrincipaI Insurance at the announcement of their 2022 partnership

Donegal Motorcycle Racer Caolán Irwin and Irish Motorcycle Insurance provider Principal Insurance, have announced the continuation of their successful partnership as Caolán graduates to the British Supersport Championship for 2022.

The former Junior Superstock race winner will continue with his 2021 team, R&R Racing, as he tackles a full season in the British Superbike Championship feeder class.

As part of the deal, Caolán’s progress through the season will be documented in his Principal Insurance video diary, which will go out on his and his sponsors’ social media channels, before during and after his race events.

Caolán Irwin’s 2022 campaign gets underway with the first official BSB test this coming weekend, ahead of the season opener at Silverstone on April 16th.

