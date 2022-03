11,741 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this afternoon, with 5,252 confirmed through PCR tests and 6,489 positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there were 1,535 Covid patients in Irish hospitals, 58 of whom were in intensive care. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 54 infected patients, one of them in ICU.