Further works to improve Letterkenny water supply to commence shortly

Works are due to commence in the coming days to improve water supply in Letterkenny.

Irish Water says Wolfe Tone Place will benefit from a more secure and reliable water supply once works are complete.

Working in partnership with Donegal County Council, Irish Water will replace almost 250 metres of old water mains along Wolfe Tone Place with new, modern pipes which will reduce the number of bursts and water outages.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main to a new water supply.

Speaking about the project Declan Cawley, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water says the essential works together with the leakage savings and upgrade works to date will safeguard the water supply in Letterkenny Town now and into the future as well as supporting future growth and development.

Temporary traffic management will be in place for the duration of works which are due to be completed in May.

