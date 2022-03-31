Grant and Barrett in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifier

Republic of Ireland women’s team boss Vera Pauw has named a 27 strong squad for the World Cup qualifier away to Sweden on Tuesday April 12th.

Donegal’s Ciara Grant ad Amber Barrett are once again included in the squad.

There is a first official call up for London City Lionesses midfielder Lily Agg.

In all, there are six players in the panel from the Women’s National League, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin.

Aoife Colvill, who’s grandmother hails from Donegal is one of six missing the game in Gothenburg because of injury.

The others are Diane Caldwell, Savannah McCarthy, Niamh Farrelly, Emily Whelan and Saoirse Noonan.

The Girls in Green are currently second in Group A behind the Swedes.

The squad will report into camp on Tuesday, April 5th to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre before flying to Gothenburg on Saturday, April 9th ahead of the game.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)