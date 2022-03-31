Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Grant and Barrett in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifier

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Ciara Grant

Republic of Ireland women’s team boss Vera Pauw has named a 27 strong squad for the World Cup qualifier away to Sweden on Tuesday April 12th.

Donegal’s Ciara Grant ad Amber Barrett are once again included in the squad.

There is a first official call up for London City Lionesses midfielder Lily Agg.

In all, there are six players in the panel from the Women’s National League, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin.

Aoife Colvill, who’s grandmother hails from Donegal is one of six missing the game in Gothenburg because of injury.

The others are Diane Caldwell, Savannah McCarthy, Niamh Farrelly, Emily Whelan and Saoirse Noonan.

The Girls in Green are currently second in Group A behind the Swedes.

The squad will report into camp on Tuesday, April 5th to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre before flying to Gothenburg on Saturday, April 9th ahead of the game.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)
Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)
Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Further works to improve Letterkenny water supply to commence shortly

31 March 2022
Covidsign108
Audio, News, Top Stories

Return to mandatory mask wearing not on the cards

31 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2022
bench2
News, Top Stories

Close call at Sliabh Liag this week

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Further works to improve Letterkenny water supply to commence shortly

31 March 2022
Covidsign108
Audio, News, Top Stories

Return to mandatory mask wearing not on the cards

31 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2022
bench2
News, Top Stories

Close call at Sliabh Liag this week

31 March 2022
Condon House
News

€50,000 funding for Ballyshannon’s Condon House

31 March 2022
gorsefire.
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fire service battled gorse fire in Inishowen for over 5 hours

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube