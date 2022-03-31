North Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest Covid rate

All seven Electoral Areas of Donegal have see an increase in the numbers of Covid 19 cases, but the county now has the second lowest per-capita instance of Covid in the state.

Nationally, in the two weeks to Monday last, there were 1,871 cases per 100,000 people. That incidence rate in Donegal was 1,467.

North Inishowen, which had been a Covid blackspot, now has the lowest incidence rate in the state, South Inishowen the second lowest and Glenties the seventh lowest.

In the two weeks to Monday March 28th, Letterkenny had 694 cases of Covid 19, a rate of 2330 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 1871.

Milford had 245 cases, a rate of 1779, while the Donegal Electoral Area had 456 cases, a rate of 1721.

Lifford Stranorlar had 380 cases, a rate of 1649, while Glenties registered 304 cases, a rate of 1271.

The two LEAs in Inishowen had the lowest rates in the country. South Inishowen had 229 cases, a rate of 1024, while North Inishowen had 163 cases, a rate of 961.