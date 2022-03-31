Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

North Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest Covid rate

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

All seven Electoral Areas of Donegal have see an increase in the numbers of Covid 19 cases, but the county now has the second lowest per-capita instance of Covid in the state.

Nationally, in the two weeks to Monday last, there were 1,871 cases per 100,000 people. That incidence rate in Donegal was 1,467.

North Inishowen, which had been a Covid blackspot, now has the lowest incidence rate in the state, South Inishowen the second lowest and Glenties the seventh lowest.

In the two weeks to Monday March 28th, Letterkenny had 694 cases of Covid 19, a rate of 2330 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 1871.

Milford had 245 cases, a rate of 1779, while the Donegal Electoral Area had 456 cases, a rate of 1721.

Lifford Stranorlar had 380 cases, a rate of 1649, while Glenties registered 304 cases, a rate of 1271.

The two LEAs in Inishowen had the lowest rates in the country. South Inishowen had 229 cases, a rate of 1024, while North Inishowen had 163 cases, a rate of 961.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal stats
News, Top Stories

North Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest Covid rate

31 March 2022
tractor1
News, Top Stories

New Tillage Incentive Scheme unveiled

31 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

31 March 2022
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal stats
News, Top Stories

North Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest Covid rate

31 March 2022
tractor1
News, Top Stories

New Tillage Incentive Scheme unveiled

31 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

31 March 2022
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

31 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested over Strabane shooting are released

31 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,741 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube