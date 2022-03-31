Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A planned  visit to Letterkenny by the Taoiseach has been cancelled.

Micheal Martin was due to host a lunch at the Radisson Blu Hotel organised by the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

In a statement, Kristine Reynolds , President of Letterkenny Chamber said
“It is with regret that the event to be hosted by Letterkenny Chamber with An Taoiseach Micheal Martin will not go ahead as planned after consultation with the Department.

The Chamber is extremely disappointed that they will now not have an opportunity to meet with the Taoiseach in Donegal.

Their intention at the event was to emphasise the economic needs of the County and region including Mica redress.

The President of the Chamber says that they have now missed a perfect opportunity to put the concerns of our members directly to An Taoiseach.

Ms Reynolds says that they will continue to engage with all political parties and Government for the advancement of Letterkenny and the North West region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

tractor1
News, Top Stories

New Tillage Incentive Scheme unveiled

31 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

31 March 2022
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

31 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested over Strabane shooting are released

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

tractor1
News, Top Stories

New Tillage Incentive Scheme unveiled

31 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, farming news & obituaries

31 March 2022
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

31 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Four arrested over Strabane shooting are released

31 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,741 new Covid 19 cases reported this afternoon

31 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Low & middle income earners bearing brunt of cost of living

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube