Taoiseach’s visit to Letterkenny Chamber event cancelled

A planned visit to Letterkenny by the Taoiseach has been cancelled.

Micheal Martin was due to host a lunch at the Radisson Blu Hotel organised by the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

In a statement, Kristine Reynolds , President of Letterkenny Chamber said

“It is with regret that the event to be hosted by Letterkenny Chamber with An Taoiseach Micheal Martin will not go ahead as planned after consultation with the Department.

The Chamber is extremely disappointed that they will now not have an opportunity to meet with the Taoiseach in Donegal.

Their intention at the event was to emphasise the economic needs of the County and region including Mica redress.

The President of the Chamber says that they have now missed a perfect opportunity to put the concerns of our members directly to An Taoiseach.

Ms Reynolds says that they will continue to engage with all political parties and Government for the advancement of Letterkenny and the North West region.