Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Bishop of Raphoe has launched a new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says the future decline in the number of priests is a big worry.

The new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe for the next two years was launched at 7pm Mass on March 31st, in the Cathedral of Saint Eunan and Saint Columba, Letterkenny.

A draft document of the Plan prepared by a group of priests, religious and lay faithful under the chairmanship of Father Michael McKeever was presented to Bishop McGuckian last summer.

Bishop McGuckian recommended the plan to the diocese with the belief it will foster a synodal spirit of cooperation between priests and people.

The priority for the diocese in the first year, Bishop McGuckian says will be the training and formation – or renewal – of effective Parish Pastoral Councils in as many parishes as possible.

The plan proposes a renewal of faith formation across the ages with an emphasis on children and young adults.

Bishop McGuckian says the Plan will involve a serious review of the whole diocese to discern how best to proceed into the future.

He’s raised concern about the decline in the number of priests, saying it is a worry for many.

Bishop McGuckian says the realities of such will be faced with the formation of Parish Pastoral Councils, and other councils.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Donegal Town

5 April 2022
bernardtownpark1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Group assaults youths in Letterkenny Town Park

5 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube