Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

The Bishop of Raphoe has launched a new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says the future decline in the number of priests is a big worry.

The new Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Raphoe for the next two years was launched at 7pm Mass on March 31st, in the Cathedral of Saint Eunan and Saint Columba, Letterkenny.

A draft document of the Plan prepared by a group of priests, religious and lay faithful under the chairmanship of Father Michael McKeever was presented to Bishop McGuckian last summer.

Bishop McGuckian recommended the plan to the diocese with the belief it will foster a synodal spirit of cooperation between priests and people.

The priority for the diocese in the first year, Bishop McGuckian says will be the training and formation – or renewal – of effective Parish Pastoral Councils in as many parishes as possible.

The plan proposes a renewal of faith formation across the ages with an emphasis on children and young adults.

Bishop McGuckian says the Plan will involve a serious review of the whole diocese to discern how best to proceed into the future.

He’s raised concern about the decline in the number of priests, saying it is a worry for many.

Bishop McGuckian says the realities of such will be faced with the formation of Parish Pastoral Councils, and other councils.